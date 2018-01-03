VIDEO: Quavo holds up copies of AJC, celebrates Rose Bowl win with Georgia

PASADENA, Calif. - Rapper Quavo celebrated Georgia’s Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma on the field with the Bulldogs on Monday night.
One-third of Atlanta-based, hip-hop group Migos, Quavo held up copies of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports section documenting the Bulldogs’ 54-48 win.
Quavo and the Dawgs celebrate the W over the Sooners 😬— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2018
(via @ZaldyTV) pic.twitter.com/iBvo0kWqWH
Quavo was recently good luck to another Georgia-based team when he was in attendance for the Atlanta Hawks' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23 when point guard Dennis Schroder tied his career-high of 33 points.
Georgia will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday at 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
