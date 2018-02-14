VIDEO: Former Georgia WR Mohamed Massaquoi discusses hand amputation

The future of former Georgia wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi looked bright as played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
But an accident on an ATV a week before training camp cost him four fingers on his left hand and his football career.
As he opened up to “The Players’ Tribune” in a piece titled “What I’ve Lost and What I’ve Gained”, Massaquoi said despite all the pain, he’s thankful.
“There’s an adjustment there to say, ‘This part of me is no longer (there),’ but are a lot of other parts that are still there… This just gives you a perspective of how precious life is, how fast things can change,” Massaquoi said. “You go from joyriding to flying in a helicopter finding out your hand will be amputated.”
The story of how he lost his hand can be watched below and on “The Players’ Tribune”:
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
