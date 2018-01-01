UGA's Rose Parade float put together by team with ties to Georgia

PASADENA, Ca. - The last minute preparations are underway for the Rose Parade.
Leading the way this year are the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Georgia float, in all its glory, is being put together with the help of volunteers, all with Georgia ties.
Jane Green Webster, who lives in Orange County, California, has deep roots in the Peach State.
"My grandfather is from Savannah. The Green family from Georgia. We're working on the green part of the float," she told Channel 2's Chris Jose.
Decorating officials said the Georgia float has 75,000 pounds of seed and 26 types of roses.
"The detail is phenomenal, and that's something you don't see on television. You can see that here," said Carol Pizza, a Bulldogs fan from Marietta.
