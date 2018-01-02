UGA's Davin Bellamy to Baker Mayfield: 'Humble yourself!"

0

PASADENA, Calif. - Oklahoma star quarterback Baker Mayfield was walking off the field on Monday night when the words were shouted in his direction by Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy.

“Humble yourself!” Bellamy yelled. “Humble yourself!”

More than a few people were around to hear it. Bellamy either didn’t care or fully intended for the message to be heard. If Mayfield heard it and had any reaction, it wasn’t immediately clear.

Bellamy, asked about it later in the Georgia locker room, didn’t back down.

“Humble yourself at all times,” Bellamy said. “If you don’t God will.”

Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner, has been complimentary in public of Georgia in the lead-up to the Rose Bowl, but in the past has drawn fire some antics, including a gesture at an opponent earlier this game. So what did he do to draw Bellamy’s ire?

Bellamy repeated that phrase – “humble yourself” – when asked. The only specific thing Bellamy mentioned was pregame warm-ups, when Mayfield’s pregame routine took him through Georgia’s receivers.

Bellamy wasn’t actually on the field when it happened, but he heard about it.

“I don’t really like to get in it and talk about another opponent. But he got all in our wide receiver drills, pregame while wide receivers were trying to catch he got in their drills,” Bellamy said. “And we’re the wrong team to give fire to.”

Click here for complete story.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution