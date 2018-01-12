  • Trenton Thompson leaving Georgia to play in NFL

    By: Seth Emerson

    Updated:

    Georgia junior defensive lineman Trenton Thompson is leaving early for the NFL draft, according to a post on his Instagram account. 

    Thompson is the first Georgia underclassmen to declare for the draft. 

    “After long discussion with my family and coaches I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. I would like to thank my family, teammates, Coach Smart and the rest of the staff for all of their support the last 3 years. Coming to Athens was the best decision of my life and the memories and friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime. Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Even though I’m moving on to the next chapter, Georgia will always be home! I certainly want to thank the greatest fans in the country for their passion and support! Thank you Jolly Nation and Go Dawgs!!” 

