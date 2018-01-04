TONIGHT AT 8: Listen to re-broadcast of Georgia's Rose Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. - As the Bulldogs prep for Monday’s National Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, WSB Radio is giving fans the chance to relive Georgia’s epic Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma.
Tune into News 95.5 FM and AM 750 at 8:05 p.m. Thursday for the encore broadcast of the 2018 Rose Bowl.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Listen again for moments including kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s 55-yard field goal right before halftime, and of course Sony Michel’s 27-yard touchdown run during the second overtime.
The Bulldogs face Alabama for the national championship Monday, Jan. 8, in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
