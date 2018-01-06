Social media takes notice of huge Georgia turnout at CFP Media Day

0

If Georgia fans were willing to travel across the country to see their team face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal, you better believe they’re ready to show up for the National Championship Game festivities in their backyard.

The Dawgs met the media Saturday morning at Phillips Arena, an event that was open to the public.

While Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, Roquan Smith and the rest of the Georgia Bulldogs answered questions about the match-up with Alabama, Bulldog Nation watched from the stands.

The event lasted an entire hour and gave fans who may not have the opportunity to go to the National Championship the chance to see the Dawgs.

Local and national media took note of the large UGA crowds to attend the event.

If media day crowd is any indication, @FootballUGA is going to have a 90/10 crowd advantage. pic.twitter.com/SxRdXRbNqm — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) January 6, 2018

These people got up on a Sat morning to watch a press conference pic.twitter.com/uIhXlfNdCk — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 6, 2018

Georgia fans here to cheer on their team at media day. pic.twitter.com/dTiq3ioCWg — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 6, 2018

Alabama Media Day fan crowd half the size of Georgia’s ... at best #UGA2ATL pic.twitter.com/lylH8OZMsw — George Marshalek (@MarshalekWSB) January 6, 2018

This is nothing new for Bulldog Nation, who traveled well earlier this season to Notre Dame, Jacksonville for the Florida game and the SEC Championship.

Georgia faces Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

