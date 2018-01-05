ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV will air “Bulldogs GameDay: Live from Atlanta” Saturday at 10 a.m.
Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein hosts the one hour live special from National Championship Media Day as the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night in Atlanta. (CLICK HERE to watch the show LIVE)
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Klein and reporters from Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution team up to bring viewers the scene and excitement in Atlanta, and the matchup between the Bulldogs and Tide.
The live sportscast will bring Bulldog fans right into the action from the sights and sounds of the final preparations in Atlanta to expert analysis of the team and players.
