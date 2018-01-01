  • ROSE BOWL: Georgia players collect their bowl swag

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    PASADENA, Calif. - The NCAA allows bowl games to award up to $550 in gifts to 125 members of each participating school. 

    On Sunday, Bulldogs players collected their gifts from the Rose Bowl during a gift suite is a private event: a Fossil watch; an Ogio backpack; and a New Era 9Fifty snapback adjustable hat. 

    During last year’s trip to the Liberty Bowl against TCU, Georgia players received a Bass Pro Shops shopping trip; Oculus Pro Team HD binoculars; a Bulova watch; Nike athletic shoes, sports sandals, backpack and sunglasses; and a football.

    This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl teams - Auburn and UCF - will receive $300 Vanilla Visa gift card by InComm; Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker; Fossil watch; and a football from the Atlanta bowl game.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories