Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn among Georgia players with growing draft stock

The Bulldogs let a national championship slip away, but a few impressive performances should put more money in individual pockets.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, who’s yet to declare for the NFL draft, has been the center of attention in scouting circles for his modern-day linebacker abilities. He’s being projected as high as the top 10 to the Raiders or 49ers.

Smith bumped his stock even higher against Alabama, according to CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso.

“Smith's stock has been ascending for the past two months, and he capped off his tremendous junior season with a 13-tackle, 2.5-tackle-for-loss outing against Alabama,” Trapasso said. “A few of his stops displayed his excellent speed to the football and came on critical third downs. He was the consensus top off-ball linebacker in the class before this game ... now the top 10 should be in his sights.”

Isaiah Wynn, Deandre Baker, Lorenzo Carter and Trenton Thompson were also praised.

Wynn was credited with stopping Crimson Tide defensive end and draft prospect Da’Shawn Hand. Baker had an interception, though Trapasso cited some believe he’ll return to school.

Carter performed well against a strong offensive line, putting up several quarterback pressures. The same was said of Thompson.

Nick Chubb’s stock dropped after an 18-carry, 25-yard performance, with Trapasso adding NFL teams will likely prefer backfield mate Sony Michel.