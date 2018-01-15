More than 20 SEC underclassmen entering the NFL Draft

Two dozen underclassmen from SEC schools have declared their intentions to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
College football players have until today (Monday, Jan. 15) to file papers with the league. The official list will be released to NFL teams by Friday.
Among the list of players to so far declare are one who played at Georgia, one who hails from Atlanta and at least five from Alabama’s national championship team.
Entering the draft are:
• Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
• Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
• Will Clapp, C, LSU
• Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
• Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
• Rashaan Gaulden, DB, Tennessee
• Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
• Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
• Jeff Holland, OLB, Auburn
• Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
• Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
• Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
• John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
• Arden Key, DE, LSU (from Atlanta)
• Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
• Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee
• Da'Ron Payne, DE, Alabama
• Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn
• Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida
• Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
• Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
• Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
• Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
• Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
• Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
