  • Mark Richt sends message to Georgia, fans ahead of National Championship

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Former Georgia coach Mark Richt will always be in the hearts of Georgia fans and vise versa.

    On Monday morning, Richt tweeted out a message of congratulations and good luck to the Bulldogs and the fan base ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.

    Channel 2 Action NewsThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship.

    Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

    For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

    “Good luck to the Dawgs tonight! I’m happy for the players, coaches, and the Georgia people! U Family,” Richt wrote on Twitter.

    Georgia and Alabama kick off at 8 p.m. from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories