ATLANTA - Former Georgia coach Mark Richt will always be in the hearts of Georgia fans and vise versa.
On Monday morning, Richt tweeted out a message of congratulations and good luck to the Bulldogs and the fan base ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.
“Good luck to the Dawgs tonight! I’m happy for the players, coaches, and the Georgia people! U Family,” Richt wrote on Twitter.
Georgia and Alabama kick off at 8 p.m. from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
