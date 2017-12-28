ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners met face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday.
Except, there were no football fields in sight.
Kirby Smart, Lincoln Riley and their teams visited Disneyland on Wednesday and got to enjoy the park like everyone else.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was there as Smart, Roquan Smith, Nick Chubb and Isaiah Wynn rode Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout.
To say there were some funny reactions would be an understatement.
