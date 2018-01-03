Jake Fromm's block paved way for Georgia's game-winning TD

PASADENA, Calif. - Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm had 210 passing yards, two TD passes, and one critical block Monday as the Bulldogs edged Oklahoma 54-48 and advanced to the national championship.
The block did not show up on stats sheets to be recorded for history but it should not be overlooked or forgotten.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Fromm lined up at receiver on the game’s final play while tailback Sony Michel took the snap in the backfield.
Michel ran left, then cut inside behind Fromm’s block on Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood.
Michel burst into the clear and into the end zone for one of the most exciting wins in Georgia football history.
Had Fromm whiffed on the block, Norwood would have had a good shot at stopping Michel or slowing him down enough that other Sooners may have made a tackle.
Take a look at the video above to see photos of the play from the AJC’s Curtis Compton.
The 13-1 Bulldogs play 12-1 Alabama for the national title Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}