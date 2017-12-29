How the Bulldogs looked at Rose Bowl practice Thursday

CARSON, Calif. - Kirby Smart said he was happy with the first Georgia football practice out here because the team “broke a sweat.”
If that’s the barometer, Smart will be really happy with the second practice.
The southern California heat was beating down, such as it is in late December, as Georgia went through its work out on Thursday afternoon.
The site was a practice field at the StubHub Center, which is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy and now the Los Angeles Chargers.
Palm trees overlook the two fields Georgia is using, which is just inside the complex. The sky was blue, the temperature approaching if not hitting 80.
While not anything like the summer Georgia heat, it was still considerably more than back home right now.
A few football notes from the media viewing period:
- The team was doing a pursuit drill, ones vs. ones, two vs. twos, and threes vs. threes. No surprises in the lineups. The defense was in the nickel formation, with Aaron Davis at the nickel.
- Reggie Carter was the inside linebacker with the first team. Natrez Patrick is not on the trip, having entered treatment last week.
- Freshman defensive back Deangelo Gibbs was not seen. Gibbs was not with the team in Athens due to what his cousin J.R. Reed confirmed to be a medical issue.
- Receiver Jayson Stanley is on the trip, but for what it’s worth was not on the field in the pursuit drill, not taking the field with either the first, second or third team. Stanley is likely suspended for the game after his Barrow County arrest the night of the SEC championship. (Stanley was initially charged with a DUI, but that was dismissed and only a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge stood.)
- Latavious Brini, the freshman defensive back who was not seen at the final few media viewings in Athens, is on the trip and was in uniform. Brini is headed for a redshirt this season.
- Freshman defensive back Tray Bishop was in uniform but working on the side with head athletic trainer Ron Courson.
- UGA president Jere Morehead was among those in attendance and watching practice.
