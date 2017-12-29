0

Members of Georgia’s offense took part in a question-and-answer session with the media ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl game.

Oklahoma players on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm

Oklahoma has been watching a lot of film on Georgia and its quarterback, Jake Fromm. Sooners strong safety Steven Parker, therefore, has seen what those watching UGA all season have.

“He’s a gamer,” Parker said, using that term several times.

No comments from Parker about Fromm only being able to throw slant passes or that Georgia can’t pass. Oklahoma, which faces Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Monday, has learned the lesson that other SEC teams did the hard way.

“He can put the ball where only his receivers can catch it,” Parker said. “He’s probably going to be handing the ball the majority of the time with [their] run game. But he can cut you off with the play-action pass. That’s what Georgia does very well.”

What Georgia still does best is run the ball, as Parker added and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops emphasized, when asked to break down the offense Oklahoma will face on Monday. But it’s not the only thing it does well.

“The biggest improvement I’ve seen is their offensive line, and they’ve been able to do [it] up front with those guys,” Stoops said. “And then giving those running backs a little bit of space. They don’t need much. Great players, you get them. They do a good job not letting you penetrate too much and giving those guys opportunities.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney

Jim Chaney was in a great mood. He cracked jokes with media members. He pretended to take a dig at a fellow Georgia assistant coach. He regaled the media with the tale of, a few miles from here, arriving at his first coaching job with a Chevy that had no floorboard in it.

What a stark difference from last year.

The word that Chaney, Georgia’s offensive coordinator, kept mentioning at his bowl news conference last year: Disappointing.

The word Chaney kept mentioning at this bowl news conference Thursday: Fun.

“Last year didn’t meet anyone’s expectations,” Chaney said. “It was a difficult year for everybody, particularly me, because I have a lot of pride in what I do, and I hate putting products out that don’t meet the expectations. But nobody does.”

Nick Chubb on his viral video

Georgia and Oklahoma players visited Disneyland’s California Adventure Wednesday where they hoped on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride -- billed as a “free-fall sensation that’ll have you screaming for more.”

Video of Chubb showed him nervously holding to his seat, closing his eyes and looking in terror waiting for the ride to end.

“It was all right, it was embarrassing but it was fun at the same time,” Chubb said.

Sony Michel, Chubb’s best friend, said he didn’t feel bad that the video gone viral.

“He chose to go on that ride and he knew what he was up for,” Michel said.