Georgia's Sony Michel reveals what was said during halftime at Rose Bowl

Georgia running back Sony Michel took to “The Players’ Tribune” to write a note to the University of Georgia, fans and teammates as he heads off to the NFL Combine and Draft.
In his piece “Thank You, Georgia” released Thursday, Michel reminisces about his time with the Bulldogs, specifically his game-winning touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, what the Bulldogs said to each other at halftime when they were down 14 points and the specific order he’ll miss at Athens’ burger restaurant “Grindhouse.”
“Georgia fans, and everyone associated with UGA, are just the coolest, most supportive people in the world,” Michel wrote. “You’ve been there for me every step of the way during my four years in Athens. And now it’s time for me to pay back some of that love you’ve shown me by doing big things in the NFL and making you all proud.”
In four seasons at Georgia, Michel rushed for 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns and received for 621 yards and six touchdowns.
Michel’s entire piece can be read on “The Players’ Tribune.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
