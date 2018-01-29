Georgia's Jake Fromm writes farewell message to Jacob Eason

As news that former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason was visiting Washington broke on Sunday, Jake Fromm posted a goodbye message to Eason on Twitter.
“Wish (Eason) nothing but the best,” Fromm wrote Sunday evening. “You deserve it big dawg, Athens will miss you.”
On Jan. 9, it was reported that Eason was expected to transfer to Washington after two seasons with the Bulldogs. Eason confirmed he was leaving Georgia on Jan. 12 in a post on Twitter, but has not yet announced where he will transfer.
Wish @skinnyqb10 nothing but the best. You deserve it big dawg, Athens will miss you. pic.twitter.com/2Ui7yPovCu— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 29, 2018
Eason, from Lake Stevens, Wash., started for Georgia in 2016 as a freshman, but played behind Fromm for nearly the entire 2017 season after suffering a knee injury in Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
