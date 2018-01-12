Georgia's Jake Fromm is early favorite to win 2018 Heisman Trophy

Vegas oddsmakers like what they saw from Georgia’s freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.
The Bulldogs’ signal caller opens with the best odds to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy. Fromm finished his first year with 2,615 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Also among the leading contenders is Fromm teammate D’Andre Swift. The freshman rushed for 618 yards and 3 touchdowns behind senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
Fromm was the starter in the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff Championship loss to Alabama.
Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy.
Top 10 (+1) 2018 Heisman favorites
• Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: 10/1
• Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State: 14/1
• Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: 14/1
• D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: 14/1
• Bryce Love, RB, Stanford: 15/1
• Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: 16/1
• Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn: 20/1
• Khalil Tate, QB, Arizona: 20/1
• Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama: 22/1
• Kelly Bryant, QB, Clemson: 25/1
• Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: 50/1
