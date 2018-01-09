Georgia's championship loss eerily similar to 1983 Sugar Bowl

This one is going to sting, Georgia fans.
Georgia’s last two losses in a college football championship game came on two eerily similar plays.
On Monday, with their first possession in overtime, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 41-yard pass to freshman Devonta Smith for a touchdown -- and the win. (See video, above)
Turn back to clock to 1983.
The top-ranked Bulldogs faced Penn State’s Nittany Lions in the Sugar Bowl.
Georgia had cut Penn State’s lead to 20-17 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Herschel Walker in the third quarter.
In the following quarter, Penn State responded with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Todd Blackledge to wide receiver Gregg Garrity
Here was the game-winning TD:
#2 Penn State defeated #1 Georgia 27-23 to win the 1982 National Championship. Here was the game-winning TD thrown by Todd Blackledge. Look familiar? #ChampionshipMoments pic.twitter.com/M4UCkufmZQ— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 9, 2018
Georgia would score once more to make the score 27-23. The Nittany Lions held off the Bulldogs and claimed the national championship.
Georgia remains in pursuit.
