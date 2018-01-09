  • Georgia's championship loss eerily similar to 1983 Sugar Bowl

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    This one is going to sting, Georgia fans.

    Georgia’s last two losses in a college football championship game came on two eerily similar plays.

    On Monday, with their first possession in overtime, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 41-yard pass to freshman Devonta Smith for a touchdown -- and the win. (See video, above)

    Turn back to clock to 1983.

    The top-ranked Bulldogs faced Penn State’s Nittany Lions in the Sugar Bowl.

    Georgia had cut Penn State’s lead to 20-17 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Herschel Walker in the third quarter.

    In the following quarter, Penn State responded  with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Todd Blackledge to wide receiver Gregg Garrity

    Here was the game-winning TD: 

    Georgia would score once more to make the score 27-23. The Nittany Lions held off the Bulldogs and claimed the national championship.

    Georgia remains in pursuit.

     

     

     

     

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories