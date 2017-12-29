PASADENA, Calif. - While at the Rose Bowl Stadium, it may be hard to pass up the classic Granddaddy Dog, a stadium tribute to the “Granddaddy of them all,” the Rose Bowl.
But when Oklahoma and Georgia face off Monday the menu will have something more unique than the 1/4-pound hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, bacon and barbecue sauce.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Concession vendor Sodexo has worked up two hamburgers representative of the teams on the field.
The Oklahoma will likely include a half-pound burger patty topped with pulled pork, American cheese and onions. Georgia’s signature burger will have a half-pound beef patty sandwiched between pulled pork, pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes.
Concession representatives told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune fans will be able to track which team is winning in the burger sales with tickers in the concourse.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}