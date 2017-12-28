Georgia QB Jake Fromm excited for Rose Bowl: 'This has been an incredible experience'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm isn’t worried about the Rose Bowl.
As a matter of fact, the freshman quarterback says he’s excited for the opportunity.
Fromm seemed calm, cool and collected on Thursday as Georgia’s offensive stars held news conferences in downtown Los Angeles
He told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that he’s approaching the College Football Playoff semifinal the same way he did his previous 12 starts.
“If you told me the season was going to be written this way, I would not have believed you for one minute,” Fromm said. “I’m extremely thankful for the way it turned out for me, but man, this has been an incredible experience and one that I am just trying to keep improving and getting better from.”
Before Fromm and the Bulldogs addressed the media, we heard from Oklahoma’s defense.
“He’s a gamer,” Oklahoma Sooners strong safety Steven Parker said of Fromm.
“He can put the ball where only his receivers can catch it,” Parker said. “He’s probably going to be handing the ball the majority of the time with [their] run game. But he can cut you off with the play-action pass. That’s what Georgia does very well.”
The winner of Monday’s Rose Bowl game heads to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.
