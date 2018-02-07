ATHENS, Ga. - When it comes to college football recruiting, Georgia is the best in the nation for 2018.
According to 247Sports, the Bulldogs edged Ohio State and Texas at the top of the 2018 football recruiting composite team rankings.
After finishing the early signing period in December with nation’s top-rated class, UGA welcomed three elite defensive prospects to the fold Wednesday to secure the No. 1 spot overall.
Biggest signee of the day? Plantation (Fla.) cornerback Tyson Campbell, who chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Ohio State. Campbell became the seventh 5-star signee in the class, the most ever for UGA.
Biggest surprise of the day? Maybe a pair of surprises - AJC Super 11 player Otis Reese flipping from Michigan to UGA and 4-star linebacker prospect Quay Walker flipping from Alabama to Georgia.
Actually, Walker did some more flipping Wednesday as witnessed in his signing day ceremony.
Biggest receiver of the day? 6-foot-4 Texan Tommy Bush.
Biggest player of the day? Defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who checks in at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
