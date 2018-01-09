Georgia players, fans react to Bulldogs heartbreaking National Championship loss

0

There’s nothing left to say but, “Maybe next year.”

The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime Monday night, 26-23 as Alabama claimed the College Football Playoff National Championship title at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The last time Georgia played for a national championship was in 1980 when they beat Notre Dame.

Here’s what Georgia fans, players and alumni of the program had to say after the loss:

God is good, all the time. And all the time, God is good. So thankful for an incredible season with these seniors who have given so much to this university. They’ve set the standard for UGA football and we will be back. Love my teammates and Go Dawgs! — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 9, 2018

Those guys played their hearts out all season. So proud of them and all the work they put in to get to this point. We celebrate with them in the victories and hurt with them in defeat. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for these young men. #GoDawgs #AlwaysADawg https://t.co/CIa3p5uaaK — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 9, 2018

Man @BenjaminSWatson makes a difference wherever he goes. Watching him console & encourage these young men after the game is amazing. #salute pic.twitter.com/gsnZqEjdvR — Dan Vera (@PastorDanVera) January 9, 2018

I know this hurts.



But if you can’t appreciate the journey that got us to 1 play from winning the National Championship.



Then we don’t want you. Turn your Georgia gear in. — Evil Mel Tucker👊🏾 (@EvilMelTucker) January 9, 2018

Man tell Saban put Hurts back in lmao https://t.co/J6JTwjseze — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 9, 2018

In the last 11 months, @AtlantaFalcons and @FootballUGA have blown an average lead of 19 points in second-halves of championship games. Sincere condolences to the no doubt large group of desolate fans with overlapping fan interests. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2018

This was a great season for Georgia Football, and no matter what I’m a dawg for life — Reece Daniel (@bReeceDaniel1) January 9, 2018

I wish I wasn’t so emotionally invested into Georgia football man — Austin (@The_Justicee1) January 9, 2018

What’s up with Georgia football teams blowing leads in championship games? — SB 53 Champs (@HailRodgers12) January 9, 2018

If you're a fan of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs, you deserve free, full-time therapy for at least a year. — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) January 9, 2018

Love my Dawgs! TODAY and every damn day! Go Dawgs! — Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) January 9, 2018

We just watched Moana but with college football. Hawaiian hero restoring joy to an old, fearful man. Beautiful. — Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) January 9, 2018

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution