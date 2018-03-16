  • Georgia hires Tom Crean as men's basketball coach

    By: Seth Emerson, DawgNation

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia has officially hired Tom Crean as its next men’s basketball coach, making the splash hire that it hopes will take the program to another level.

    Crean has agreed to a six-year contract worth $3.2 million annually.

    There will be a news conference on Friday at 3 p.m., athletics director Greg McGarity confirmed, meaning Crean will be introduced at Georgia a year to the day after he was let go by Indiana.

    “I am honored and humbled to join the University of Georgia family,” Crean said in a statement released by Georgia. “I am sincerely grateful to President Morehead and Greg McGarity for an incredible opportunity. Make no mistake, this is a basketball program inside of a great university that can compete for championships doing it the right way. ”

    The UGA athletic board approved the hire on Thursday night, soon after McGarity and UGA president Jere Morehead got off an airplane in Athens.

    They met earlier in the day with Crean at his home in Bradenton, Fla., and the meeting went well enough that an offer was made and accepted.

