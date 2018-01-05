  • Georgia-Alabama: Everything you need to know the weekend before the big game

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It’s three days and counting until the kickoff of the College Football Playoff championship Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Here’s what you should know heading into the weekend before the big game:

    > Today is ‘UGA Football Friday’: Gov. Nathan Deal proclaimed a “UGA Football Friday” and encouraged state employees – and Georgia fans across the state – to wear red and black ahead of the college football title game.

    > Teams set to arrive Friday: Georgia and Alabama are expected to arrive in Atlanta at some point today, likely in the late afternoon or early evening. Both will participate in Media Day activities Saturday morning.

    > ‘Pronounced’ police downtown: Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said “off days are canceled” through Tuesday for every one of the city’s nearly 1,800 law enforcement officers, who are working 12-hour shifts.

    > Looking for a hotel room? Better hurry: Many hotel managers downtown said their properties are filling up fast — or are already sold out.

    > Free concerts this weekend: Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers and Darius Rucker headline the trio of shows during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Saturday through Monday at Centennial Olympic Park.

    > Road to the national championship: The latest news on the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide | Follow UGA to Atlanta

    > Weekend events at a glance: Everything you need to know about what’s going in town beginning today. | Fans guide

     

     

