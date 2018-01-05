Georgia-Alabama: Everything you need to know the weekend before the big game

ATLANTA - It’s three days and counting until the kickoff of the College Football Playoff championship Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s what you should know heading into the weekend before the big game:
> Today is ‘UGA Football Friday’: Gov. Nathan Deal proclaimed a “UGA Football Friday” and encouraged state employees – and Georgia fans across the state – to wear red and black ahead of the college football title game.
> Teams set to arrive Friday: Georgia and Alabama are expected to arrive in Atlanta at some point today, likely in the late afternoon or early evening. Both will participate in Media Day activities Saturday morning.
> ‘Pronounced’ police downtown: Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said “off days are canceled” through Tuesday for every one of the city’s nearly 1,800 law enforcement officers, who are working 12-hour shifts.
> Looking for a hotel room? Better hurry: Many hotel managers downtown said their properties are filling up fast — or are already sold out.
> Free concerts this weekend: Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers and Darius Rucker headline the trio of shows during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Saturday through Monday at Centennial Olympic Park.
