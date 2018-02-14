Former UGA football star loses hand in ATV accident

The future of former Georgia wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi looked bright as played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2008 and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
But an accident on an ATV a week before training camp cost him four fingers on his left hand and his football career.
As he opened up to “The Players’ Tribune” in a piece titled “What I’ve Lost and What I’ve Gained”, Massaquoi said despite all the pain, he’s thankful.
Massaquoi is meeting with Devon Gales today to share his life-changing experience -- We'll have the exclusive details of their meeting on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
“There’s an adjustment there to say, ‘This part of me is no longer (there),’ but are a lot of other parts that are still there… This just gives you a perspective of how precious life is, how fast things can change,” Massaquoi said. “You go from joyriding to flying in a helicopter finding out your hand will be amputated.”
The story of how he lost his hand can be watched below and on “The Players’ Tribune”:
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
