  • Former Ohio State coach Thad Matta turns down UGA's offer

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - The search for the next head basketball coach of the Georgia Bulldogs continues.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, former Ohio State coach Thad Matta turned down UGA's offer.

    Georgia would have given him a 5-year deal worth at least $15 million, according to DawgNation’s Seth Emerson.

    Georgia fired Mark Fox over the weekend after 9 seasons with the program. Fox has a 163-133 record.

    Matta spent 13 seasons in Columbus, reaching two Final Fours. 

