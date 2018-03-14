ATHENS, Ga. - The search for the next head basketball coach of the Georgia Bulldogs continues.
According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, former Ohio State coach Thad Matta turned down UGA's offer.
Thad Matta on spurning Georgia: "It was the most difficult decision because Georgia is a tremendous opportunity for a coach to build a great program. Unfortunately, I just don’t feel that I am completely ready at this point to give Greg McGarity and Georgia what they deserve."— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 14, 2018
Georgia would have given him a 5-year deal worth at least $15 million, according to DawgNation’s Seth Emerson.
Georgia fired Mark Fox over the weekend after 9 seasons with the program. Fox has a 163-133 record.
Matta spent 13 seasons in Columbus, reaching two Final Fours.
