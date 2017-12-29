0

LOS ANGELES - Todd Gurley is one of the favorites to win NFL MVP this season.

But before he was a first-round draft pick and NFL superstar, he spent three seasons in Athens playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Naturally, Gurley still has a soft spot in his heart for the Dawgs.

Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein caught up with Gurley after Rams practice on Thursday in California.

Klein asked, “Does the West Coast know what’s coming for them?”

Gurley got a big smile on his face before answering.

“No they don’t. It’s a powerhouse offense. They got three or four of the greatest running backs in college football,” Gurley said. “We got one of the best linebackers playing against the Heisman Trophy winner. It’s going to be exciting, but of course we’re going to get the win.”

Former UGA RB and current LA Ram Todd Gurley on Bulldog Nation heading West for 🌹 Bowl #UGA2RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/sAbGSU7KYA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 29, 2017

Gurley said he visited with the team earlier in the week.

“I went to the hotel and just chilled with the guys. It was cool and good to see some of the guys I was back in school with,” Gurley said.

Gurley also talked about his relationship with current Georgia running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb.

“They know I’m always free whenever they need me,” Gurley said. “Those guys know what to do. They’ve worked hard their whole life. They got to college on their own and didn’t need me.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.