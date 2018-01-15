  • Fans react: Georgias Roquan Smith declares for NFL Draft

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    College football and NFL fans took to Twitter Monday in reaction to Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

    “The decision to leave is not easy but I know it is the right one,” Smith said in a statement. “Georgia will always be my school and my home and I sincerely wish all the best to the coaches, staff and players as they continue to reach higher goals in the years to come.”

    The junior linebacker from Macon County High School in Montezuma, Ga. earned the the SEC Championship MVP title, the 2017 Butkus Award and racked up 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble this season.

