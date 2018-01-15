Fans react: Georgias Roquan Smith declares for NFL Draft

0

College football and NFL fans took to Twitter Monday in reaction to Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

“The decision to leave is not easy but I know it is the right one,” Smith said in a statement. “Georgia will always be my school and my home and I sincerely wish all the best to the coaches, staff and players as they continue to reach higher goals in the years to come.”

The junior linebacker from Macon County High School in Montezuma, Ga. earned the the SEC Championship MVP title, the 2017 Butkus Award and racked up 137 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble this season.

Here’s how fans took the news:

sheesh, Roquan Smith going to the NFL #TopTenPick — 1of1Ky (@kyronb_) January 15, 2018

If the #Raiders and Jon Gruden pass up Roquan Smith they should all be fired to pass up a talent like that will turn out to be the next Luke Kuelchy #NFLDraft — Michael Mourey Jr (@MichaelMoureyJr) January 15, 2018

Thank you for everything Roquan! Seriously, cannot say it enough. You were absolutely amazing at UGA. Dawgnation loves you and wishes you all the best in the NFL! #KeepChopping — NateDawg (@NateDawgUga) January 15, 2018

Thank you for wearing the red & black! We have been lucky to have you for 3 years. DawgNation will always support you & we cant wait to watch you play on Sundays! You make us proud! #DGD — Paige Murphy (@paigetmurphy) January 15, 2018

WHY GOD WHYYYYY (I know why & I understand, Im just grieving. Pls respect my privacy during this tumultuous time) #GoDawgs https://t.co/DfZxBetKJD — Alyssa Purser (@AlyssaPurser) January 15, 2018

We'll miss you. Best of luck DGD! pic.twitter.com/8DUQcJmSQ0 — Cuginis Restaurant (@CuginisBar) January 15, 2018

Wherever you go, Dawgnation goes with you. I can promise you that. pic.twitter.com/3Q9t8fLgy8 — Shannon Moore (@Smoores54) January 15, 2018

Your place in UGA football history is forever cemented. Thank you for your leadership and passion that served as an example to all of us. You, sir, are a DGD!! Best of luck in the NFL! — Greg Watts (@gregwatts3) January 15, 2018

Dawg Nation thanks you! Now go tear it up in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QIOQnksuqk — T A Y L O R (@t_nicole13) January 15, 2018

Thanks for the memories, who would have thought a Montezuma Georgia boy would make a impact like you have on this fan base and the nation. #GATA in the #NFL...best wishes pic.twitter.com/oigI1gwGXg — Brock Jackson (@pappa_brock) January 15, 2018

Quan, DGD and we All will miss you on Saturdays dearly.



I only have one thing for ya now and you deserve every bit of it!!!

SHOW ME THE MONEY !! Can't hear you, a little louder..

Good luck Roquan.!!!! — Les Allegood (@farbsga) January 15, 2018

