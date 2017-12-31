0

PASADENA, Calif. - Trent “Big Dawg III” Woods carries on the unique tradition his grandfather started and his father made famous – attending University of Georgia games with a bulldog painted on his head.

Atlanta-based PrimeSport sent him and his notable noggin west to cheer on UGA in the Rose Bowl, but why wait for game day?

On Saturday, with the Santa Monica Pier full of football fans, Woods was holding court in the bar at the end of the pier and taking photos with folks who are here for the game.

Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

“It’s been a blessing to come out here and meet all these Georgia fans who know my family,” he said.

But get this: many of the people who wanted a photo were Oklahoma fans.

“When it comes to these games we’re all family,” Woods said. “Both teams have to go through a lot to get here. They deserve to be here. We deserve to be here.”

He declined to make predictions, saying only, “I hope we have a good game.”

Trent’s birthday happens to be Monday and figures it’ll be a memorable way to turn 39 regardless of the outcome.

Woods’ grandfather, Lonnie Lee Woods, started the family tradition in 1980 and his father, Mike “Big Dawg” Woods, took up the mantle after the elder Woods died in 1987.

Mike Woods died in January at 65, a loss UGA fans mourned with thousands of social media tributes.

“My dad would be tickled pink to be here,” Woods said. “My dad would be so happy.”

This article was written by Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.