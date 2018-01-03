Colin Cowherd to Georgia: 'You're going to get beat badly by Alabama'

ATLANTA - Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd didn’t mince words about what Georgia’s double-overtime Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma means for the National Championship.
On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd”, Cowherd said while Georgia won the semifinal, the Bulldogs need to prepare for a beatdown by Alabama on Monday in the championship game.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
“Georgia played like they had nothing to lose,” Cowherd said. “Congratulations to Georgia. Now you’re going to get beat by Alabama, and you’re going to get beat badly by Alabama, but congratulations. Congratulations on playing and coaching with confidence...
“Oklahoma had and gave it away. And I know what you’re saying Georgia fans, ‘Give us some credit.’
“I’m not Visa. I’m not MasterCard. I’m not in the credit business. I’m in the honesty business. Oklahoma gave that football game away last night. Congrats to Georgia and the coaches for playing their butt off and playing with confidence and playing with a huge underdog even though they weren’t. Enjoy for a week. You’re going to be beaten badly by Alabama who does not lose to quarterbacks who don’t run, not overly athletic, don’t really throw the ball deep down the field much.”
After defeating Oklahoma 54-48, Georgia advances to the College Football Playoff title game on Monday at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama is favored by 4.5 points in Tuesday morning stat lines.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}