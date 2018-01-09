Check out what Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like from space

Ahead of Monday’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, NASA released a photo of Mercedes-Benz Stadium from space.
“It will all be settled tonight,” NASA wrote on Twitter. “(Alabama) and (Georgia) face off for the National Championship! Here’s (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Atlanta as seen from (the NASA Space Station). Good luck to both teams.”
Alabama went on to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
🏆 🏈 It will all be settled tonight! @AlabamaFTBL and @FootballUGA face off for the #NationalChampionship! Here's @MBStadium and #Atlanta as seen from @Space_Station. Good luck to both teams! #RollTide and #GoDawgs! pic.twitter.com/ab14ht4oiU— NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) January 8, 2018
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}