Check out what Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like from space

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    Ahead of Monday’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, NASA released a photo of Mercedes-Benz Stadium from space.

    “It will all be settled tonight,” NASA wrote on Twitter. “(Alabama) and (Georgia) face off for the National Championship! Here’s (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Atlanta as seen from (the NASA Space Station). Good luck to both teams.”

    Alabama went on to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

     

