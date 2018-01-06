Can you pick against Georgia in the National Championship?

ATLANTA - Two big games this weekend for Atlanta fans.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and AJC sports columnist Jeff Schultz discuss where Georgia’s win in the Rose Bowl ranks among the all-time great games in sports in their latest episode of the “We Never Played the Game” podcast.
But they’re not just reviewing tape, the analyze and give their predictions on how Georgia will fair against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Stick around and listen (then subscribe, rate and review) how they feel if the Falcons are equipped to defend their NFC Championship title in Los Angeles against the Rams.
