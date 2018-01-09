Bulldogs land No. 2 spot in final AP Poll ranking

After Monday’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia landed the No. 2 spot on the season’s final AP Poll.
Georgia fell to Alabama 26-23 in overtime after leading the Crimson Tide 13-0 at halftime.
Highlights of the AP’s final ranking of the 2017 season include UCF at No. 6, Alabama at No. 1 and Mark Richt’s Miami at No. 13.
Below is the Associated Press’ Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Ohio State
6. UCF
7. Wisconsin
8. Penn State
9. TCU
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. USC
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan State
16. Washington
17. Northwestern
18. LSU
19. Mississippi State
20. Stanford
21. South Florida
22. Boise State
23. NC State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Memphis
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}