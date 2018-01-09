  • Bulldogs land No. 2 spot in final AP Poll ranking

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    After Monday’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia landed the No. 2 spot on the season’s final AP Poll.

    Georgia fell to Alabama 26-23 in overtime after leading the Crimson Tide 13-0 at halftime.

    Highlights of the AP’s final ranking of the 2017 season include UCF at No. 6, Alabama at No. 1 and Mark Richt’s Miami at No. 13.

    Below is the Associated Press’ Top 25:

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Clemson

    5. Ohio State

    6. UCF

    7. Wisconsin

    8. Penn State

    9. TCU

    10. Auburn

    11. Notre Dame

    12. USC

    13. Miami (Fla.)

    14. Oklahoma State

    15. Michigan State

    16. Washington

    17. Northwestern

    18. LSU

    19. Mississippi State

    20. Stanford

    21. South Florida

    22. Boise State

    23. NC State

    24. Virginia Tech

    25. Memphis  

     

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

