  Alabama star LB will miss National Championship

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Alabama will be without one of its best defensive players when it faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

    Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings posted a note on his Twitter account Wednesday morning that he will miss the game as he recovers from knee surgery.

    “Unfortunately I’ve played my last game this season but I will be back stronger than ever next season,” he wrote in the post.

    Jennings, who suffered the injury during the Tide’s 24-6 victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, finished the game with three tackles.

