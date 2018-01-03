ATLANTA - Alabama will be without one of its best defensive players when it faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.
Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings posted a note on his Twitter account Wednesday morning that he will miss the game as he recovers from knee surgery.
“Unfortunately I’ve played my last game this season but I will be back stronger than ever next season,” he wrote in the post.
🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EdP33uibGe— Anfernee Jennings⭐* (@anferneejenning) January 3, 2018
Jennings, who suffered the injury during the Tide’s 24-6 victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, finished the game with three tackles.
