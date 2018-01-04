6 players in national championship game you could see in the NFL

ATLANTA - Georgia and Alabama are loaded with NFL-caliber talent.
Kirby Smart has assembled a defense at Georgia reminiscent of his old Alabama teams.
Nick Saban’s group, as usual, is stocked with five stars and future first round picks.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Georgia and Alabama square off Monday, Jan. 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to decide the College Football Playoff champion.
These are six names you hear plenty of Monday, and on Sundays to come.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}