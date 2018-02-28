  • 2018 NFL Draft could be historic for Georgia Bulldogs

    By: Alex Makrides, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATHENS, Ga. - If the prediction of one NFL.com draft analyst is correct, the first night of the NFL draft will be a historic one for the UGA football program.

    According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft, three Bulldogs will be taken in the opening round of the NFL draft April 26: Roquan Smith (17th), Sony Michel (28th) and Isaiah Wynn (29th).

    Georgia has never had three players selected in the first round of a single NFL draft. Two UGA players have been first-round selections on seven occasions, most recently in 2013.

    Reuter’s mock draft includes Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter as second-round picks and Trent Thompson as a fourth-rounder.

