2018 NFL Draft could be historic for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. - If the prediction of one NFL.com draft analyst is correct, the first night of the NFL draft will be a historic one for the UGA football program.
According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft, three Bulldogs will be taken in the opening round of the NFL draft April 26: Roquan Smith (17th), Sony Michel (28th) and Isaiah Wynn (29th).
Georgia has never had three players selected in the first round of a single NFL draft. Two UGA players have been first-round selections on seven occasions, most recently in 2013.
Reuter’s mock draft includes Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter as second-round picks and Trent Thompson as a fourth-rounder.
This article was written by Alex Makrides, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
