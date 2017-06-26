Braves move up in latest MLB power rankings
by: Zach Klein Updated:
Atlanta - In the past two weeks, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball, with most of their wins coming late in the game or in extra innings.
Despite a 7-0 loss Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Braves are 7-3 in their last 10 games.
The Braves moved from No. 27 in last week’s MLB power rankings, to No. 23 this week.
Matt Adams, who came over from the St. Louis Cardinals, has stepped up big for the Braves, hitting .299 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI. In just one month with the Braves, Adams’ 12 home runs are tied for second with Matt Kemp in the National League. Braves first basemen Freddie Freeman, who fractured his wrist on May 17, leads the team with 14 home runs.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson is having a strong performance from the diamond as well. In his last seven games, the Kennesaw native has recorded nine hits and three RBI in just 27 at-bats.
Currently, the Braves (36-39) rank second in the National League East and sit nine games behind the Washington Nationals for first place.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}