Braves, Mets honor Stoneman Douglas students in Spring Training opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets played each team’s first game of the spring on Friday.
But baseball wasn’t the only thing on the players’ minds.
Each team wore special navy and red Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School caps.
The gesture was made by all teams to support the students and community in Parkland, Florida.
Most teams are planning to sign the caps and auction them off to raise money to support funds and foundations for the victims and their families.
In addition, the players welcomed students from the school on the field before the game.
They helped Mets captain David Wright deliver the lineup card.
