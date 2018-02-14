  • Braves kick off 2018 spring training camp

    By: Zach Klein

    Updated:

    ORLANDO - The Atlanta Braves baseball is back. Today, the Braves kicked off the first day of spring training at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where pitchers and catchers reported to the field.

    Position players will report on Sunday, Feb. 18.

    Here are some important dates to remember for the Braves' spring training.

     

     

