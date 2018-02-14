ORLANDO - The Atlanta Braves baseball is back. Today, the Braves kicked off the first day of spring training at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where pitchers and catchers reported to the field.
Position players will report on Sunday, Feb. 18.
Here are some important dates to remember for the Braves' spring training.
Braves bring in catcher Chris Stewart for depth.. big league deal.. added depth for Suzuki and Flowers pic.twitter.com/wgJFmElkEt— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
Braves baseball is back... pitchers and catchers now on fields at Spring Training - @Julio_Teheran ""I'm excited to be back here and see the guys after 4 months..." pic.twitter.com/tUekEiRKVz— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Braves will attend former All-Star Tim Lincecum's showcase
- All 30 MLB ballparks to have expanded netting by opening day
- Andruw Jones among 5 to enter Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame
Braves baseball is back... pitchers and catchers now on fields at Spring Training - @Julio_Teheran ""I'm excited to be back here and see the guys after 4 months..." pic.twitter.com/tUekEiRKVz— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
Congrats to @Folty25.. Braves starter and his wife @Brittbritt_2789 welcomed Michael “Jett” Foltynewicz into the world 4 days ago... today.. dad is on field at @Braves Spring Training pic.twitter.com/PGCv6QXRBf— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
Braves pitcher Luis Gohara shows off the canvas art his agent Scott Boras sent him celebrating his 1st win from last year— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
“Not sure I can get this on the plane back to Brazil” pic.twitter.com/nVZ3nsfvoW
Overcast and cool morning on this 1st day of Pitchers and Catchers at Braves Spring Training pic.twitter.com/WX2ftVXE8x— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}