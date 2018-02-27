ATLANTA - Preseason play is done and only days remain before Atlanta United plays its first regular season game of the season.
If you were excited about Atlanta United in its expansion year, get ready to kickoff Year 2 on Saturday as the Five Stripes go on the road to take on the Houston Dynamo.
Missed the preseason games? Not a problem.
Get to know the Atlanta United players before their first game.
#10 Miguel Almirón – Midfielder
• Almirón finished third in scoring, recording nine goals in the 2017 season.
• Finished second in total shots (84) taken in 2017.
• Finished second in shots on goal with 35.
• Led the team in assists with 14.
#22 Mikey Ambrose – Defender
#8 Ezequiel Barco – Midfielder
#21 George Bello – Defender
#30 Andrew Carleton – Midfielder
#2 Franco Escobar – Defender
#26 Jon Gallagher – Forward
#4 Greg Garza -- Defender
#5 Leandro González Pirez – Defender
#20 Chris Goslin – Midfielder
#24 Julian Gressel – Midfielder
• Gressel finished fifth in shots, behind Yamil Asad, who was acquired by D.C. United.
• Finished fourth in assists with nine.
#1 Brad Guzan – Goalkeeper
• Finished second on the team in saves with 38.
#13 José Hernández – Defender
#27 Mitch Hildebrandt – Goalkeeper
#25 Alec Kann – Goalkeeper
• Led the team in saves with 56.
#32 Kevin Kratz – Midfielder
#23 Lagos Kungs – Forward
#18 Jeff Larentowicz – Midfielder
#7 Josef Martinez – Forward
• Martinez lead the team in scoring, recording 19 goals in 2017.
• Finished third in total shots with 67.
• Finished third in shots on goal with 32.
#16 Chris McCann – Midfielder
#6 Darlington Nagbe – Midfielder
#3 Michael Parkhurst – Defender (Captain)
#12 Miles Robinson – Defender
#29 Oliver Shannon – Midfielder
#19 Brandon Vazquez – Forward
#15 Hector Villalba – Forward
• Villalba finished second in goals in 2017 with 13.
• Led the team in total shots with 86.
• Led the team in shots on goal with 44.
• Finished third in assists with 11 assists.
#9 Romario Williams – Forward
#14 Sal Zizzo – Defender
#28 Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu – Midfielder
Gordon Wild – Forward
Patrick Okonkwo – Forward
