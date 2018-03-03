Atlanta United rocked by Houston

HOUSTON - A disastrous first half in which Houston looked to be in fifth gear while Atlanta United was in first saw the Dynamo run away from the Five Stripes 4-0 on Saturday to open the MLS season.
Houston scored four goals in the first half – more than any team scored in any game against Atlanta United last season -- while the visitors received three yellow cards and saw Leandro Gonzalez Pirez leave with an injury in the worst 45 minutes played by the team in its short history. Four minutes into the second half, Miguel Almiron missed a penalty kick.
It was that kind of day.
The Dynamo’s goals were scored by Andrew Wenger, Philippe Senderos, Mauro Manotas and Darwin Ceren.
Atlanta United will host D.C. United at 2 p.m. March 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
