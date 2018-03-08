  • Atlanta United moves up game versus Minnesota United

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced that it has rescheduled its match against Minnesota United.

    Instead of playing on Sunday, April 1, Atlanta United will play Minnesota on Saturday, March 31.

    The match will begin at 8 p.m.

    After suffering a loss in its first game of the season, Atlanta United will play its home opener at 3 p.m. Sunday against D.C. United. 

