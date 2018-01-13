0

Philadelphia (13-3)

Offense

QB Nick Foles – Foles threw five touchdowns and two interceptions in the Eagles' final three games of the regular season. In those three games, Foles threw for 537 yards.

RB Jay Ajayi – With the Eagles, Ajayi has rushed for 408 yards and one touchdown, second best behind running back LeGarrette Blount.

WR Nelson Agholor – Agholor recorded 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. Agholor is third in receiving yards on the team behind Jeffrey and Ertz. Agholor also leads the team in receptions that are 20 yards or more, with nine.



WR Alshon Jeffrey – Jeffrey ranks second in receiving yards for the Eagles with 789 yards and nine touchdowns.

TE Zach Ertz – Ertz leads the Eagles in receiving yards with 824 yards.

Defense

LB Nigel Bridham – Bridham leads the Eagles in tackles with 88, 61 of them being solo.

LB Mychal Kendricks – Kendricks ranks second in tackles with 77, 55 being solo. Kendricks also recorded two sacks this season.

S Malcolm Jenkins – Jenkins recorded 76 tackles with 63 being solo, ranked third-best for the Eagles. He also deflected eight passes and recorded two interceptions.

CB Jalen Mills – Mills recorded 64 tackles, with 51 being solo. He also has recorded three interceptions this season.

CB Patrick Robinson – Robinson leads the Eagles in interceptions, with four on the season.

DE Brandon Graham – Graham has recorded 47 tackles, with 33 being solo. Graham leads the Eagles in sacks with 9.5.

Atlanta (11-6)

Offense

QB Matt Ryan – This season, Matty Ice has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes, and has thrown for 4,095 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Ryan enters Saturday's game ranked sixth in the league in passing yards.

RB Devonta Freeman – The NFL’s highest-paid running back leads the Falcons in rushing with 865 yards, seven touchdowns and averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also ranks sixth in the NFC in rushing yards.

RB Tevin Coleman – Coleman has rushed for 628 yards and five touchdowns this season, second- best in rushing for the Falcons. Coleman is ranked 13th in rushing in the NFC.

WR Julio Jones – Despite only three touchdowns, Jones has caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards and averaged 90 per game. Jones leads the team and the NFC in receiving yards and ranks second in the league in receiving yards behind Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown.

WR Mohamad Sanu – The second leading receiver for the Falcons has recorded 703 yards and his five touchdowns is the highest for all Falcons wide receivers.

K Matt Bryant – Bryant nailed four field goals in the Falcons' win over the Rams in the NFC Wild Card game. For the season, Bryant has hit 87 percent of his field goals (34 of 39) and has made 8 of 9 from 50 yards or more and 9 of 10 from 40 to 49 yards. Bryant also ranks seventh in the league in field goals made.

Defense

LB Deion James – James leads the Falcons in total tackles (138), solo tackles (91) and interceptions (3). James is also ranked fifth in the league in tackles and second in the NFC. In the Falcons' victory over the Rams, he finished with 10 combined tackles, with seven being solo.

S Keanu Neal – The hard-hitting safety has recorded 116 tackles with 83 solo, second best on the team. Neal also has one interception and three forced fumbles. He also ranked sixth in the NFC in tackles.

DE Adrian Clayborn – Clayborn leads the Falcons in sacks with 9.5 this season.

DE Takkarist McKinley – McKinley is second on the team in sacks (6) and has recorded 20 tackles this season.

LB Vic Beasley – Beasley finished the season with 29 tackles and five sacks, third best on the team behind Clayborn and McKinley.

CB Robert Alford – Alford ranks fourth in total tackles, (68) with 60 solo, and one interception for the Falcons.

CB Desmond Trufant – Trufant finished the season with 41 tackles, 36 being solo. In the Wild Card game against the Rams, Trufant recorded five tackles with four being solo.

S Ricardo Allen – Allen has recorded 54 tackles with 38 solo and one interception for the Falcons.

