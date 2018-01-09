Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan misses practice Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan was noticeably absent from practice on Tuesday.
The team said Ryan was tending to a personal matter and the absence was non-injury related.
Ryan led the Falcons to beat the LA Rams in Saturday's NFC Wild Card game. The Dirty Birds take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.
