  • Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan misses practice Tuesday

    Updated:

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan was noticeably absent from practice on Tuesday.

    The team said Ryan was tending to a personal matter and the absence was non-injury related.

    Ryan led the Falcons to beat the LA Rams in Saturday's NFC Wild Card game. The Dirty Birds take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

