0 Atlanta Falcons: Defense has been popular first-round trend for Falcons in NFL draft

ATLANTA - It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need help at the guard position on the offensive line.

ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper said in his latest mock draft that the Falcons could potentially select Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn with their 26th pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The interesting thing, however, is that Atlanta has not selected a guard in the first round of the draft since 1985 when the Falcons drafted Bill Fralic, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Fralic, who was ranked No. 9 in the top 50 Falcons’ players in an article by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2015, was drafted second overall in the 1985 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a leader and a force for the Falcons between 1985 to 1992 before finishing his career with the Detroit Lions.

Known for protecting former Falcons quarterbacks Chris Miller and Dave Archer, Fralic garnered four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1986 to 1989 and received an All-Pro selection in 1986 and 1987. His lone playoff appearance for the Falcons in 1991.

The Falcons last three first-round picks have all came on the defensive side of the ball – Takkarist McKinley in 2017, Keanu Neal in 2016 and Vic Beasley in 2015.

Even more, take a look the Falcons first-round picks over the last 10 seasons:

2007

Jamal Anderson, DE – University of Arkansas (8th pick)

2008

Matt Ryan, QB – Boston College (3rd pick)

Sam Baker, T, USC (21st pick)

2009

Peria Jerry, DT – University of Mississippi (24th pick)

2010

Sean Witherspoon, LB – University of Missouri (19th pick)

2011

Julio Jones, WR – University of Alabama (6th pick)

2012

No first-round pick

2013

Desmond Trufant, CB – University of Washington (22nd pick)

2014

Jake Matthews, T – Texas A&M (6th pick)

In 11 overall first-round picks in the last 10 seasons, the Falcons have selected seven defensive players.

The 2018 NFL scouting combine begins Feb. 27 and runs through March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2018 NFL draft will take place from April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.

