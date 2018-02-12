ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones will be among five players and coaches inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame Feb. 16.
Joining Jones in the 2018 induction will be former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone, former Falcons running back Gerald Riggs, former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton and former Georgia Tech basketball coach Whack Hyder.
This year’s induction class will raise the number of Atlanta Sports Hall of Famers to 74. Previous honorees include Hank Aaron, Bobby Cox and Dominique Wilkins.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Atlanta.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}