An up-close look at the National Championship trophy

ATLANTA - It is the one thing that the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have been working for all season and only one of them will be able to bring it home: The College Football National Championship Trophy.
Before the winner of the National Championship is able to get their hands on it, the trophy made a stop by Channel 2 Action News.
Here are some facts about the beautiful trophy the champs will be taking home:
- The trophy is designed to be an ascending virtual football with handcrafted gold brackets surrounded by a hardened steel core.
- The trophy stands at about 3 feet tall
- It weighs about 23 pounds
- The trophy and base are two separate pieces so the trophy may be lifted up when it is awarded each year at the National Championship game.
- The trophy is handcrafted by master fine art foundry Polich Tallix.
- Craftsmen worked for three months to create the trophy.
- The trophy is handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel.
- The base is formed from bronze with a hand-rubbed black patina finish, standing 12 inches high.
