An up-close look at the National Championship trophy

    ATLANTA - It is the one thing that the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have been working for all season and only one of them will be able to bring it home: The College Football National Championship Trophy. 

    Before the winner of the National Championship is able to get their hands on it, the trophy made a stop by Channel 2 Action News.

    Here are some facts about the beautiful trophy the champs will be taking home:

    • The trophy is designed to be an ascending virtual football with handcrafted gold brackets surrounded by a hardened steel core.
    • The trophy stands at about 3 feet tall
    • It weighs about 23 pounds
    • The trophy and base are two separate pieces so the trophy may be lifted up when it is awarded each year at the National Championship game.
    • The trophy is handcrafted by master fine art foundry Polich Tallix.
    • Craftsmen worked for three months to create the trophy.
    • The trophy is handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel.
    • The base is formed from bronze with a hand-rubbed black patina finish, standing 12 inches high.

