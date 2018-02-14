JEONGSEON, South Korea - Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.
The American threw down a spectacular final run in men's halfpipe to slip by Japan's Ayumu Hirano.
White's score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo's 95.25. Australia's Scotty James took bronze.
The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics.
The United States is only the second country to win 100 winter golds. It trails Norway, which started Wednesday with 121. Germany is third with 92.
White's gold was the fourth for the U.S. in Pyeongchang.
The others came from snowboarders Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson and Chloe Kim.
America has won 14 gold medals in snowboarding since its Olympic debut in 1998, the most of any country.
This is White's third gold medal and first since 2010.
He ranks third among Americans in individual winter gold medals, trailing only speedskaters Bonnie Blair and Eric Heiden, who have five each.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
